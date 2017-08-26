Leeds close to signing Swedish international hitman

Leeds United are reportedly on the verge of signing Malmo striker Pawel Cibicki for a fee of around £1.5million

The West-Yorkshire club are believed to be very close to snapping up the 23-year-old, according to Swedish publication Expressen, and certainly have the funds for a bid after selling Chris Wood to Burnley for £15million.

The Sweden international, who has also represented Poland at Under-19 and Under-20 level, has scored five goals in 20 appearances for Malmo this season and is close to linking up with former team-mate Pontus Jansson at Elland Road.

Cibicki’s advisor Nochi Hamasor said: “It is true that there is an offer for Pawel, and negotiations are in progress, but I don’t want to comment any more than that.”

The striker won the Allsvenskan league with his hometown club in 2013 and 2014 as well as the Super Cup and is contracted in Sweden until December 2019.

Despite the club signing Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot from NEC Nijmegen earlier this week, head coach Thomas Christiansen is still in the market for another forward before the transfer window shuts.