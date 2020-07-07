Helder Costa signs multi-year Leeds deal after completing £16m transfer

Leeds United have completed the signing of Wolves winger Helder Costa for a fee understood to be around £16million.

The 26-year-old Portugal international has been on loan at Elland Road since last summer. He has agreed a four-year contract.

Costa has made 43 appearances for Marcelo’s Bielsa’s men this season, scoring four times.

The current Championship leaders need a maximum of 10 points from their five remaining games to be certain of a Premier League return.

Costa began his career with Benfica and moved to England in the summer of 2016 to join Wolves on loan.

The move was then made permanent the following January for a club record fee of £13m.

But, after scoring three goals in 31 games in 2018-19, he was allowed to make the move to Yorkshire. And Leeds have now taken up the option to sign him permantently.

