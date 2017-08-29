Leeds complete loan signing of Hamburg striker Lasogga

Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga has joined Leeds on a season-long loan, the German club have announced.

The 25-year-old travelled to England on Monday after emerging as Leeds’ number one target to replace the departed Chris Wood.

The Bundesliga side later tweeted: “@Lasogga10 is going on loan to @LUFC until summer 2018. Best wishes for the season, Pierre! ð.”

It was followed by a second tweet from the German club’s sporting director Jens Todt, which read: “We wish Pierre all the best for his new challenge in England & will be crossing our fingers for him in Leeds’ race for promotion.”

Leeds sold last season’s leading goalscorer Wood to Burnley for £15million last week, but have refused to break their current wage structure to land Lasogga.

The former Germany Under-21 international, who has not appeared for Hamburg this season, scored eight goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances last term.

Leeds were intent on adding new strikers to their squad before Wood’s departure, but have stepped up their search following injury to summer signing Caleb Ekuban.

Ekuban sustained a foot injury in the recent win at Sunderland, while Leeds paid an undisclosed fee to Dutch side NEC Nijmegen last week for teenage striker Jay-Roy Grot.

Christiansen remains unbeaten at Elland Road since replacing Garry Monk in June and saw his side climb to third in the table at the weekend after victory at Nottingham Forest.