Leeds have ‘concrete’ interest in Bundesliga assist machine to replace star

Borna Sosa has been identified as a potential left-back target for Leeds United and their interest is “concrete”, according to reports.

Leeds are in the market for a full-back this summer as they look to consolidate in the Premier League. Stuart Dallas has played in a wide range of positions and Ezgjan Alioski is out of contract at the end of the season. Therefore, they need to add more competition in that position.

One possible solution would be Stuttgart defender Sosa. According to Sportske Novosti and Kicker, Leeds possess an interest in the left-back.

The 23-year-old has made 24 Bundesliga appearances this season, all but one being starts. He has provided 10 assists thanks to his forays forward.

That makes him an interesting option for Leeds as they scour the market and Kicker have confirmed that they possess “concrete interest”.

Sosa is under a long-term contract with Stuttgart until 2025. However, a bid from Leeds may give them something to think about. It is believed that the Whites could afford the asking price.

At present, Leeds are yet to make contact but that could change – especially if Alioski is released next month.

Alioski unlikely to join Galatasaray

Meanwhile, there has been a twist with Alioski’s future. He was expected to sign with Galatasaray in Turkey. But now those links have cooled for three reasons.

First, Asist Analiz state Gala no longer have the funds to offer Alioski the deal he was initially seeking. The Turkish Super Lig club appear to have hit financial difficulties and can no longer afford to sign the North Macedonian star.

Second, and as a result, Faith Terim’s side are in talks with five players, two of which are alternatives to Alioski.

And third – and perhaps the most key for Leeds fans – is because the player wants to avoid a backlash from Leeds supporters.

Leeds and Galatasaray have an extremely volatile relationship following the death of two Leeds supporters prior to the UEFA Cup semi-final back in 2000.

