Leeds confirm departure on unpopular ‘Warrior’ Bellusci

Leeds have confirmed Giuseppe Bellusci’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

The Italian defender – who gave himself the self-nominated title of ‘The Warrior’ – was signed in the summer of 2014 from Catania for a fee of around £1.6million and went on to make 61 appearances for the club.

But Bellusci’s spell at Elland Road was tinged with controversy, with the former Italy U21 defender regularly clashing with Leeds fans and often being used as the epitome of all that was seen as the wrong about the Massimo Cellino era.

The player spent last season on loan with Empoli, but returned to Leeds at the start of pre-season training. He appeared for the Whites in the victory over North Ferriby United earlier this month, but was subject to abuse from a section of travelling Leeds fans, who made their feelings to Bellusci clear.

After the match, Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen claimed Bellusci wasn’t in his plans and would be allowed to leave.

And the club have followed up on their word, with Bellusci having his contract, which still had 12 months left to run, ripped up by mutual consent.

The centre-half, 27, is now free to sign for a club of his choice, with clubs in Italy’s Serie B reportedly weighing up moves.

However, recent reports have suggested Bellusci will end up in Greece, with PAOK holding talks with the player and his representative over the weekend about a move.