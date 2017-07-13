Leeds confirm signing of £3million Spanish playmaker Saiz

Rob McCarthy

Leeds United have announced the signing of Samuel Saiz from SD Huesca for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £3million.

The Spaniard scored 12 goals and picked up eight assists as he helped the Segunda Division side reach the play-offs, where they eventually lost out to Getafe in the semi-finals.

The creative midfielder, pictured above on Leeds United’s official website, has signed a deal at Elland Road until 2021 after successfully passing a medical with the West Yorkshire side.

After coming through Real Madrid’s youth set-up, Saiz switched to rivals Atletico in 2014 before completing a permanent move to Huesca last season following a loan spell.

Thomas Christiansen will be glad to have the transfer wrapped up in time for his squad’s pre-season trip to Austria on Friday.

The 26-year-old becomes the eighth player through the doors at Elland Road this summer, following Vurnon Anita, Caleb Ekuban, Madger Gomes, Pontus Jansson, Matuesz Klich, Hadi Sacko and Felix Wiedwald.

Leeds United Samuel Saiz