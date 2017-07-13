Leeds confirm signing of £3million Spanish playmaker Saiz

Leeds United have announced the signing of Samuel Saiz from SD Huesca for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £3million.

The Spaniard scored 12 goals and picked up eight assists as he helped the Segunda Division side reach the play-offs, where they eventually lost out to Getafe in the semi-finals.

The creative midfielder, pictured above on Leeds United’s official website, has signed a deal at Elland Road until 2021 after successfully passing a medical with the West Yorkshire side.

After coming through Real Madrid’s youth set-up, Saiz switched to rivals Atletico in 2014 before completing a permanent move to Huesca last season following a loan spell.

Thomas Christiansen will be glad to have the transfer wrapped up in time for his squad’s pre-season trip to Austria on Friday.

⚽ Happy with today's signing of @SamuSaiz? We take a look at some of the best moments of his career so far… pic.twitter.com/ZNBdWfzG0U — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 13, 2017

The 26-year-old becomes the eighth player through the doors at Elland Road this summer, following Vurnon Anita, Caleb Ekuban, Madger Gomes, Pontus Jansson, Matuesz Klich, Hadi Sacko and Felix Wiedwald.