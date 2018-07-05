Leeds consider Lazio striker as top target gets alternative offer

Leeds United to consider a bid for Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo after CSKA Moscow joined the race for free agent Abel Hernandez, according to reports.

The Yorkshire club are desperate to improve their strikeforce ahead of this campaign after only managing to hit the back of the net 59 times in 46 Championship matches in 2017/18.

Caicedo scored six goals in 33 appearances for Lazio last season and, with most of his appearances coming as substitute, that converts to a goal every 216 minutes.

The Ecuadorian hit the back of the net against Zulte Waregem (2), Nice, Sampdoria, Benevento and Atalanta after arriving from Espanyol for €2.5million in the summer.

And Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Leeds “want” the Lazio striker with their Thursday edition saying that negotiations will take “precedence” and that the Serie A side are looking to sell.

A report in Espanyol’s specialist newspaper La Grada also reckons that the former Manchester City player “would welcome the possibility” of a move back to England.

Meanwhile, Leeds have been weighing up the financial implications of accommodating Hernandez’s reported £40,000-a-week wage demands with interest high in the Uruguayan.

That delay has given CSKA Moscow time to join the race after Hernandez left Hull City and became a free agent over the weekend.

Hernandez still hasn’t agreed to join any team but his agent told Brazilian outlet Diario Carioca: “Hernandez is not a CSKA player yet but we received a good offer from them. We are delighted with this interest. Let’s just wait.”