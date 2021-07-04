Leeds could find transfer solution from Yorkshire rivals as star catches eye

Leeds United are taking a “keen interest” in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to one reporter.

After a promising first season back in the Premier League, Leeds are looking to consolidate their status next year. A recent report revealed how ambitious sporting director Victor Orta is as they close in on the signing of Junior Firpo from Barcelona. But they could also look to make some shrewd signings from the lower leagues.

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Leeds have joined the race to sign O’Brien from Huddersfield.

The 22-year-old midfielder is one of the most promising talents in the Championship. He made 42 appearances in the second tier last season, contributing three goals and three assists.

It seems O’Brien has the potential to step up and the solution could be a move across Yorkshire.

Nixon relays that Leeds are looking for a runner in midfield and O’Brien fits their profile. His energetic performances earned him the player of the year award for Huddersfield last season.

If Leeds firm up their interest, then O’Brien may have played his last game for the Terriers. But Nixon confirms that they are just one of many suitors and are simply showing an initial interest at this stage.

The left footer is only under contract for another year at Huddersfield, who do have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Midfield a priority for Leeds

Leeds have been looking for a new midfielder ever since their return to the Premier League. Rodrigo De Paul was their dream target last summer, but they could not quite afford him.

This year, they have been looking towards Serie A again in their pursuit of Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez.

Leeds linked with Nahitan Nandez Leeds United are said to be closing in on the signing of Uruguayan international Nahitan Nandez from Italian side Cagliari.

However, he too may prove too expensive. Therefore, O’Brien may be a cheaper solution, who would also fill one of the homegrown spots in their squad.

At present, though, there are no indications that they will make a formal offer. That could change if they sense the right opportunity.

