Leeds United have announced the signing of winger Crysencio Summerville from Eredivisie side Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.

The teenage star had been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road.

And previous reports said the Dutchman would cost around €1million (£900,000).

Summerville has risen through Feyenoord’s youth ranks in recent seasons while also enjoying two loan spells.

The 18-year-old scored five goals and assisted one other in a six-month loan spell at Dordrecht which ended last summer.

And in the 2019/20 season he netted two goals in 21 Eredivisie games at ADO Den Haag.

Summerville has also been capped at youth level by the Netherlands at Under-16, 17, 18 and 19 level.

The club say he has penned a three-year contract at Leeds. It will run until the summer of 2023.

His signature makes him the latest youngster to arrive in West Yorkshire during the current transfer window.

Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Dani van den Heuvel have also been brought in. They will all link up with Mark Jackson’s Under-23 side.

Roma threaten to hijack Rodrigo De Paul move

Meanwhile, Roma have emerged as rivals for the signature of Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

De Paul looked keen on the move to Elland Road although Udinese wanted Leeds to pay €40m.

However, Roma have now been in touch with the player’s representatives. Fellow Serie A side Fiorentina are also considering a bid.

It’s believed that Leeds remain first choice for a move which would see the Argentina international join up with compatriot Marcelo Bielsa.