Leeds United have been offered the chance to snap up Juventus and Brazil attacker Douglas Costa, according to reports.

The winger has been capped 31 times for his country and won numerous trophies at club level.

The 30-year-old landed a domestic treble with Shakhtar Donetsk and scored 29 goals in 141 league appearances for the Ukrainian club.

Costa moved to the Bundesliga in 2015 and won two consecutive titles at Bayern Munich. And after an initial loan deal, he signed for Juventus in 2018. More silverware followed as he helped the Turin outfit to three straight Serie A titles.

But Juve are open to a sale and, according to Sport Witness, Italian journalist Alfedo Pedulla reports that super agents Jorge Mendes and Giovanni Branchini are trying to sort a move to the Premier League.

The player has been mentioned as a Manchester United target in numerous transfer windows. But a move to Old Trafford has never materialised.

It’s also been reported that Costa was offered to Wolves but claims suggest the player didn’t fancy a switch to Molineux.

Now Leeds have entered the frame as a possible destination.

Costa doesn’t fit Bielsa profile

The Whites’ profile has been raised by their return to the Premier League. And in Marcelo Bielsa, they have one of the best-known managers in world football.

Leeds’ stock has risen even further thanks to a bright start to the season. They produced some excellent football before losing 4-3 at Liverpool on opening weekend.

And they’ve followed that up with victories over Fulham and Sheffield United to sit seventh in the table.

It seems agents are seeing Leeds in a much brighter light now and links to Elland Road are increasing.

But this one appears to have no legs.

Bielsa has built this Leeds revival on young talent and the club are described as being “shy” and “cold” on bringing in a player now the wrong side of 30.