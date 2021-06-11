Leeds to ‘open talks’ with Dutch forward whose value has quadrupled

Leeds are seeking to open talks for a Dutch winger whose performances last season were so strong his value has since more than quadrupled.

Leeds have thus far failed to make an impact in the summer transfer window. A number of free agent releases were announced at the start of the month, most notably fan favourites Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi. However, on the arrival front, news has been thin on the ground.

But per the latest update from trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds wish to set the wheels in motion over a forward capture.

Romano stated on Twitter that the Whites are ‘interested in signing Noa Lang from Club Brugge.’ Leeds’ links with the 21-year-old Dutchman were reported last month. But Romano goes on to state each side’s stance on the links.

Leeds reportedly wish to act on their interest by opening talks. Brugge, for their part, are aiming to tie him down with a fresh contract.

What makes this potential move all the more intriguing is that Lang is at present not a Brugge player.

Lang spent last season on loan with the Belgian outfit from Ajax. 14 goals and eight assists were racked up in just 24 league outings. As such, the initial ‘€6 million obligation-to-buy agreement’ Brugge held (per LeedsLive) is now considered a veritable bargain.

Dutch publication GVA (via LeedsLive) reveal that Brugge are sensing an opportunity to generate a serious windfall. They note the Belgians are seeking €25m (£21.5m) for Lang – over quadruple what they will pay in the coming weeks.

That situation has not appeared to deter Leeds, however, perhaps indicating how highly Lang is expected to soar.

Further good news was present in Romano’s tweet, with Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa deemed close to signing a new deal.

Leeds eyeing performer too good for Championship

Meanwhile, Leeds United are reported to be leading the chase to sign Harrison Reed, with the Fulham midfielder having caught Marcelo Bielsa’s eye.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds lead the chase for Reed, with a number of other, unnamed Premier League sides, also keen.

Bielsa is well aware of his talents having been linked with the former Southampton man previously. And has done little to change that judgement after some solid displays in their engine room.

While no fee is mentioned, it’s believed a fee of around £12m – £15m would convince Fulham to sell.

Reed is believed to be keen on a move away from Craven Cottage and a switch to Elland Road could fit the bill.

Leeds are looking for more midfield cover this summer. Despite their impressive ninth-placed finish, United often looked short of options whenever Kalvin Phillips was unavailable.

