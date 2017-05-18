Leeds in clear to sign Pontus Jansson after settling Torino row

Leeds have reportedly paid Torino the initial transfer installment owed for Pontus Jansson, allowing the defender to finalise a permanent move this summer.

The defender joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal last summer and proved a smash hit in the centre of defence alongside fellow loanee Kyle Bartley as Garry Monk’s side pushed for promotion.

As part of the loan deal to sign Jansson, Leeds had the option to make the move a permanent £3million deal once the towering Swedehad clocked up 22 Championship appearances.

But the move was put in doubt when Torino claimed they’d not received the first installment of that fee.

To further complicate the matter, reports recently claimed the transfer would be subject to a FIFA probe, with Manchester United’s move for Paul Pogba and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino swoop also subject to investigation.

But reports in the local media say Leeds have completed that first down payment to Torino, leaving Jansson in the clear to join the club on a three-year contract from July 1.

That might, however, not be the end of the matter though, with reports suggesting Jansson’s performances have brought him to the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, with Newcastle, Southampton and Swansea all linked with moves for a player now rated in the £12million bracket.

Of the three clubs, it is Saints who are most thought to be keen with the player tipped as a possible replacement for Liverpool and Chelsea-linked Virgil van Dijk.

Jansson back at Malmo

Meanwhile, Jansson’s former club Malmo say the player has joined them for a summer training camp in a bid to maintain his fitness.

The defender started his career with the Swedish club before moving to Italy and Malmo’s sporting director

Daniel Andersson said: “As in previous years, he wants to move during the holidays back home to Sweden and we always keep the door open for Pontus.

“But planning for Malmo’s matches is of course the most important thing.

“Therefore, he is here to the extent that it fits in with our own business.”

Speaking about the return to his old club, Jansson said he hopes keeping up his fitness will boost his chances of playing for his country:

“It is mostly gym and maybe some ball exercises,” the 26-year-old said.

“This is a way for me to feel on the ball and keep running for the national team selection in June, first and foremost.”

Jansson made almost 130 appearances for Malmo during his five-year spell with the club, winning the Swedish top-flight title on three occasions.