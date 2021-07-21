Leeds enter mix for midfielder key to Man Utd’s Camavinga pursuit

Leeds are reportedly set to rival Newcastle, Wolves and Crystal Palace for a Sweden midfielder – which could have implications on Manchester United’s prospects of signing Eduardo Camavinga.

Rennes are bracing themselves for the departure of Camavinga, who is one of the hottest prospects in Europe. The midfielder is linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The strongest interest, it would seem, appears to stem from the Red Devils.

Either way, the Ligue 1 side are expecting his sale and already know who they want if he goes.

The French side have confirmed they have been in talks to sign Jens Cajuste from FC Midtjylland. The Sweden midfielder would be another long-term prospect who could continue his development by moving to Ligue 1.

Indeed, Rennes reportedly want to sign the player before sanctioning Camavinga’s exit.

However, the French outfit face strong competition from the Premier League. To that end, a report earlier this week claimed Newcastle and Brentford are looking to hijack the deal.

However, reports in Sweden now claim that chase is being led by Leeds United.

The need to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield is an obvious one. Stuart Dallas has impressed in that role and swept the board at their player of the season awards. However, Leeds have looked light in that area whenever talisman Kalvin Phillips has been absent.

Bielsa’s side picked up just six points up from a possible 27 in his absence in 2020/21.

Leeds therefore have been looking for a player who not just covers for Phillips, but also someone who compliments him. As such, a number of players, including Nahitan Nandez, have been linked.

However, Aftonbladet claims the main interest in Cajuste comes from Leeds. He was left out of the FC Midtjylland side on Wednesday as they drew 1-1 with Celtic in a Champions League qualification game.

Rated at around €15m, the Danes are expected to move the player on this summer. Both Wolves and Crystal Palace are also credited with an interest, but it’s Leeds who apparently lead the way.

Details emerge of Lewis Bate deal

Leeds, meanwhile, are reportedly close on a deal to bring Lewis Bate to Elland Road.

It was reported recently that Bate was looking likely to leave Chelsea in search of first-team opportunities elsewhere. According to the Daily Mail, he has been attracting interest from Leeds, Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton.

The situation has developed quickly with Leeds now agreeing a deal.

The Whites will reportedly pay an initial payment of £1.5m to Chelsea for the 18-year-old. The deal will include add-ons as well as a future sell-on fee percentage.

However, the European champions have negated any buy-back clause for Bate. The player is now due to hold a medical at Leeds ahead of the potential deal.

Bate will initially go into their Under-23s squad, with Marcelo Bielsa willing to promote his best young talent to the first team.

