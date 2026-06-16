Leeds have been given hope that a deal for Lois Openda can be finalised this summer after Juventus named their price for his sale – though sources have told TEAMtalk that the Whites will have to act quickly to wrap up a deal with Everton and Nottingham Forest also in the transfer race.

The Belgian striker has endured a miserable time of things since joining Juventus, scoring just twice in 34 appearances and with his form ultimately costing him a place in Rudi Garcia’s World Cup squad.

And despite his loan move to Turin triggering a permanent deal, sources can confirm that Juventus are keen to move Openda, 26, on and reinvest the money in other areas in their squad.

Indeed, as we have reported all year, Leeds United are ready to spend big money on the right striker this summer as they seek to bring in cover, competition and an alternative for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

And as sources confirmed last month, one of those in the mix and under consideration is Openda, amid an understanding that the Belgian is keen to resurrect his career in the Premier League.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that his representatives have been in contact with several Premier League sides, including the Whites, as they look to find their client a new home.

And in addition to Leeds, both Everton and Nottingham Forest are monitoring his situation closely and with Juventus now ready to sanction his sale for the right price this summer…

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Juventus name their price for Lois Openda

Openda’s move to Turin, which in total cost the Italian giants €44 million (£38m, $51m) – including loan costs and add-ons – has not worked out.

Limited starts and poor performances have left Juventus keen to sell him, though sources claim they are looking to recoup a significant portion of what they paid.

To that end, sources suggest the Bianconeri could make the forward available for the right price, with valuations hovering in the region of €35-40 million mark (up to £34.5m, $46m).

Understandably, Premier League sides would look to lower that cost, and while none of those listed have made a concrete move, it’s understood that a preliminary interest has been listed from all three sides.

Of those, Leeds United are understood to be among the most keen, viewing Openda as an excellent focal point to lead their attack and potentially revive his career in English football.

Nottingham Forest are also exploring a potential deal, identifying him as a potential reinforcement for their forward line as they seek to avoid another relegation battle.

Everton, too, have been offered the chance to sign the Belgium international, with the Toffees possessing the financial scope to pursue a deal that could bolster their striking options.

However, that is as far as the Toffees have gone at this stage, and they may look to offload a striker first.

Beyond England, clubs such as AS Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt have shown interest, underlining Openda’s appeal across Europe.

The pacy frontman offers dynamism, clinical finishing, and aerial presence when at his best – abilities that could flourish in the Premier League if he can recapture the form that saw him score an impressive 41 goals in 93 appearances for RB Leipzig.

However, any suitor must be prepared to handle a player seeking to rebuild confidence after a challenging spell.

With the transfer window now open, a move appears likely if Juventus lower their demands slightly.

For Openda – who has an impressive 106 senior goals across 310 appearances – a fresh start in England is of interest, and he hopes to get back to the form that made him one of Europe’s most exciting strikers.

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