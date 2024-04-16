Leeds ‘exploring’ stunning return of former midfielder Kalvin Phillips – on one condition

Leeds are eyeing the return of Kalvin Phillips on loan next season

Leeds United are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing England international Kalvin Phillips on loan this summer – on one condition.

The midfielder had been a solid if unspectacular player at Leeds during his first four seasons with the club after graduating from the academy.

However, the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds boss in the summer of 2018 did wonders for his game, turning him from a box-to-box or central midfielder to a deep-lying one; while making use of his long ball distribution and ability to break up play.

His form played a huge part in ending Leeds’ 16-year stay outside the Premier League as the Whites won the Championship in 2020, before having a hugely successful first season back in the English top-flight and earning a host of England caps, too.

Injuries, the sacking of Bielsa, and the team’s worsening form precipitated Phillips’ Elland Road exit, with the Leeds-born player eventually signing for Manchester City in 2022 for £42m after 234 appearances at the Peacocks.

That is as good as it got for Phillips as he struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola, who said he was “overweight” upon his return from the Qatar World Cup in December 2022.

He failed to usurp Rodri from his holding midfield role at City, with the 28-year-old making 31 appearances to date – a meagre six of which were in the starting XI.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Phillips as his loan move to West Ham in January has been something of a disaster, highlighted by the England man, who has not been picked in recent Three Lions squads, appearing to swear at a Hammers fan after being called “useless” while boarding the team bus.

Elland Road return for Phillips?

A return to Elland Road has previously been mooted and now the Daily Mail claim Leeds are considering a loan move for their academy star.

However, that move is contingent on Leeds securing an immediate return to the Premier League this summer, after getting relegated to the Championship last season. If they fail to do that, this move is likely to be a non-starter.

Daniel Farke’s side sit third in the English second-tier, one point behind second-placed Leicester City – who have a game in hand – and two adrift of league leaders Ipswich Town with three matches to play.

The report adds City want £30m for Phillips but Leeds are reluctant to meet that asking price, while the issue of his £150,000-a-week salary is another financial consideration.

If Leeds do get promoted, a loan move would be their preferred option but there is no guarantee he would start with Ethan Ampadu and Iliya Gruev their current defensive midfield options.

Incidentally, Phillips – who has made nine appearances for David Moyes’ side thus far – is contracted at the Etihad until 2028, which is partly why City want to get a significant fee for him.