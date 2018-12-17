Leeds have announced midfielder Samuel Saiz will join LaLiga side Getafe on loan in January, with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

Saiz travelled to Spain for a medical at the weekend and will not be returning to Yorkshire before his stint with high-flying Getafe begins, Leeds confirmed on Monday – meaning the attacking midfielder has now played for the club for the last time.

The 27-year-old joined the Championship club from Huesca in 2017 and scored nine goals in all competitions in his first season with the club.

Saiz made 21 appearances for Leeds this campaign, scoring once.

In a brief statement, Leeds confirmed on their official website: “We wish Samuel well for the rest of the season and beyond.”

TEAMtalk understands Leeds will receive €500,000 from Getafe for Saiz’s loan, with the move to become a permanent €6million deal in the summer, taking the package to €6.5m (£5.8m).

The player was contracted to Elland Road until summer 2020.

