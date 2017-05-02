Leeds fans urge owners to ‘#SignGarryMonk’

Leeds United fans are urging the club to offer Garry Monk a new contract amid reports suggesting the owners are looking to bring in coaching staff from overseas.

Reports in The Sun on Sunday suggested that co-owner Andrea Radrizanni along with his adviser Ivan Bravo will be looking overseas for new coaching staff in the summer.

Following those reports fans have started a campaign ‘#SignGarryMonk’ which has since gone on to trend over Twitter in the UK.

The Whites have still yet to tie Monk to a new deal and the 38-year-old told reporters over the weekend that he is still waiting for the club to begin talks.

Monk signed a one-year contract with the West Yorkshire club last June and after a difficult start has gone on to impress whilst in charge at Elland Road.

Despite a dip in form at the end of this season which has seen the club drop out of the play-off places, the former Swansea man’s stock has certainly risen.

Leeds have had a selection of managers over the years but after impressive campaign this season, fans seem to believe Monk could be the right man to take the club forward.