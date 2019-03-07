Leeds will need to replace makeshift left-back Ezgjan Alioski if the club makes it to the Premier League, according to former Whites full-back Danny Mills.

The Macedonian has excelled in recent weeks and was many people’s Man of the Match during Friday’s 4-0 victory over West Brom, thanks in part to his tireless display up and down the flank.

Normally a left winger by trade, Alioski has nonetheless not curbed his attacking instincts from his new position, and was on hand to tap home Leeds’ fourth from close range in added-on time against Albion.

That said, former Leeds and England star Mills reckons Marcelo Bielsa would need to consider a replacement for Alioski if the club secured promotion after a 15-year absence.

“I think the way that Leeds play, on the front foot, especially at Elland Road, you can get away with it to a certain extent,” Mills told the LS11 podcast.

“If you get promoted, I’d be a little concerned with him in that position. Defensively, you probably need a bit more nous to deal with higher quality players week-in, week-out.”

Mills believes Alioski’s displays at full-back compare to the job a Leeds old boy did for Liverpool a couple of seasons back, as he continued: “I think he’s done a great job at the moment. I think it has a shelf-life, a little bit like James Milner at Liverpool. He did brilliantly at left-back for a while, but it’s not really his position.”

Alioski has scored 14 times for Leeds in 83 appearances for the club.

Leeds resume their bid to win promotion to the Championship to Ashton Gate on Saturday, where they will face a tricky test against Bristol City.