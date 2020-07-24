Leeds in charge as Benfica back out over huge Cavani wage demands

Leeds appear to be the frontrunners to sign Edinson Cavani again after Benfica pulled out of the race for the veteran striker.

The 33-year-old had looked like he was preparing to snub a switch to Elland Road in favour of a move to Portugal.

But rumours of talks between Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira and representatives of Cavani have been denied.

Indeed, A BOLA claims no such talks took place after Cavani’s wage demands of €20million (£18m) a year left Benfica with no choice but to pull out of any deal.

That figure works out to almost £350,000-a-week, a sum that even Leeds will struggle to pay – despite their promotion.

The Uruguay international has the status of ‘free’ player on the market. That means he can demand more in wages and a signing-on fee, having been released by PSG.

At this stage it remains to be seen if Leeds would be prepared to do business at that price. Particularly given the age of Cavani and the fact that his goals output as been on the decline.

Marcelo Bielsa may now turn to other targets as Leeds look to increase their firepower.

Leeds are back in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years after winning the Championship.

And owner Andrea Radrizzani has already confirmed that the club will be active in the summer window, with a new club-record signing in the offing.

The Whites have already sealed permanent deals for Helder Costa and Illan Meslier. Jack Harrison, meanwhile, is set to sign on loan again.

LEEDS DEALT BLOW WITH KEY MAN SET FOR EXIT

Leeds appear increasingly unlikely to be able to retain the services of one of their most crucial loanees.

The Whites will make their return to the Premier League after a 16-year exodus in September.

The summer transfer window promises to be a busy one at Elland Road. With a pair of superstar strikers recently linked.

Closer to home, Leeds have set about turning the temporary deals of several key men permanent.

Helder Costa and more recently Illan Meslier have both signed on the dotted line, but Leeds appear set for a major blow with regards to Ben White. Read more…