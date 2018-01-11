Leeds finalise £1.5m defender deal and could throw new boy straight in

Leeds have confirmed the signing of full-back Laurens De Bock from Club Brugges for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £1.5million.

The left-back has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Whites which will commit the 25-year-old to Elland Road until the summer of 2022.

The Belgian, who has appeared in several Belgium squads though is yet to make his full international debut, has been handed the No 12 shirt at Elland Road and will be available to make his debut in Saturday’s clash against Ipswich at Portman Road.

De Bock is expected to be thrown in for his debut in the match too, after right-back Luke Ayling had surgery on an ankle injury and was ruled out for the rest of the season. De Bock is likely to take over from Gaetano Berardi at left-back, with the Swiss star moving over to the right flank in place of the crocked Ayling.

De Bock has experience of playing in both the Champions League and the Europa League, having moved to Club Brugge in 2013. He went on to make over 100 appearances for the club, before falling out of favour this season.

With Brugge, De Bock won all three major domestic honours, the 2014/15 Belgian Cup, 2015/16 Jupiler Pro League and the 2016 Belgian Super Cup.

He becomes Leeds’ third signing of January, following on from Yosuke Ideguchi and Aapo Halme.