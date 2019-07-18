Leeds finally find permanent home for unsettled Samuel Saiz

Leeds United have finally offloaded Samuel Saiz after the midfielder joined LaLiga side Girona for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £3.5million.

The attacking midfielder left Elland Road at the end of December to secure a loan switch to Getafe, which was due to become a permanent €6.5million switch in the summer.

However, despite Gefate’s incredible form which saw them just miss out on a Champions League place, the Madrid-based outfit only used Saiz sparingly and passed up the chance to make the move permanent.

There had been talk that Saiz could yet be welcomed back into the Leeds fold, but with Marcelo Bielsa blocking the route – and with the player determined to secure a permanent return to Spain – he has now joined Girona for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old spent two years at Leeds, making 58 appearances in all competitions.

Samu Saiz, nou jugador del Girona FC 🔴⚪️ ✅ El Girona i el Leeds han arribat a un acord pel traspàs del futbolista. El migcampista es vincula amb el Club blanc-i-vermell fins el juny del 2023. + info ➡️ https://t.co/sjxdAA4sGR#GironaFC #BenvingutSamu pic.twitter.com/p9UtJdBQ3U — Girona FC (@GironaFC) July 18, 2019

Saiz cost Leeds around £3m when he arrived from Huesca in July 2017 and it is thought he has been allowed to join the Catalonian-based club for a similar fee.

He has signed a four-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Estadi Montilivi until summer 2023.

Leeds, meanwhile, have been tipped to make a move for Inter Milan youngster Ryan Nolan as they seeking defensive reinforcements following the sale earlier this month of Pontus Jansson.

