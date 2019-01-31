Leeds finally strike unique agreement with Swansea over Dan James

Leeds look finally set to sign Dan James after Swansea reportedly caved in to the player’s wishes and granted him permission to join the Whites.

The speedy winger started, and scored, on Tuesday evening as the Swans played out a 3-3 draw with Birmingham at the Liberty Stadium – but his appearance in the side has not, as some suggested, ended Leeds’ chances of signing the star.

The two clubs have spent the week haggling over the fee – though Leeds’ hopes of a deal were lifted on Thursday morning when it was reported the player had told Swansea he wanted to make the move to West Yorkshire.

It’s reported Leeds had offered £5m up front with a further £5million depending on his success – a chunk of which would be paid in the summer should United secure promotion back to the Premier League.

That deal was rejected by the Jacks, who wanted more money up front – but now BBC Sport Wales are reporting that a unique compromise has been reached.

According to Dafydd Pritchard, Swansea have agreed to loan James to Leeds – with the Whites set to pay £2million to take the player to West Yorkshire until the end of the season.

That deal will then become permanent if Leeds are promoted, with a permanent transfer potentially worth just over £10m with add-ons.

However, should Championship table-toppers Leeds miss out on promotion, Swansea will take James back after his loan and try get the speedy winger to sign a new contract, though that does appear unlikely with his current deal set to expire in 2020.

Leeds now appear confident the deal will go through before the close of the window at 11pm Thursday.

Discussing the deal, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa told a press conference on Thursday: “[Director of football, Victor] Orta chose James and I accepted the player proposed to me.

“I agree with the fact this player has the features the team needs and responds to the needs of the team. If he comes it will be a significant transfer. If he doesn’t come we will find solutions for the rest of the season.”

