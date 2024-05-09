Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville next to the badges of Napoli and Juventus

Leeds United have been warned they will have no chance of keeping Crysencio Summerville if they fail to secure promotion via the play-offs with Liverpool strongly linked and with two of Italian football’s biggest sides also now looking at the Dutchman as a replacement for two big stars of their own.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Whites, doing more than most to help them achieve promotion back to the Premier League after scoring 20 goals and adding another 10 assists during his 44 appearances. That form earned the former Feyenoord man the Championship’s player of the year award and has seen him linked with a host of big-name clubs as a result.

Contract to Elland Road until 2026, Leeds will hope to retain the services of a man widely regarded as their best player, though know that will be difficult given the growing interest in him.

Indeed, after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this year that the player was one of particular interest to Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochetttino, Summerville has since been linked with moves to Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa – all of whom would love to prise the £30m star away from Elland Road.

Unfortunately for the Whites, the 90-point tally they achieved this season – good enough for a top-two spot in every season since 1997/98 – only saw Daniel Farke’s side finish third.

That leaves Leeds having to achieve promotion through the play-offs with the first leg of their semi-final against Norwich due to take place at Carrow Road on Sunday lunchtime.

A final against either West Brom or Southampton at Wembley awaits the winner – and failure to earn their place back among the elite could prove costly in their hopes of keeping Summerville.

Napoli and Juventus join Summerville hunt

Leeds value their star man, who finished third in the Championship top scorers charts behind Sammie Szmodics and Adam Armstrong, in the £30m bracket.

However, reports in Italy this week claim both Napoli and Juventus are keeping track of the player and hope to pinch his signing for as little as just €25m (£21.5m) if the Whites fail to secure promotion.

The two giants of the Italian game are in the market for winger reinforcements this summer as they guard against the possible departures of two of Italian football’s biggest stars.

And while Napoli are confident of keeping Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – branded earlier this season as the world’s best player – they have reportedly decided on Summerville as the man to replace him if the Georgian is lured away amid interest from the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona.

As per La Repubblica, Juventus are also following Summerville closely, having decided on him as a possible replacement for Federico Chiesa.

The Italy winger looks set to leave the Turin giants this summer, having fallen out with coach Massimiliano Allegri, and has reportedly held talks over a move across Serie A to Roma.

And it shows just exactly how good that Summerville is regarded that the pair both reportedly see the Leeds man as a willing candidate to fill the shoes vacated by two of Serie A’s better players in recent years.

Leeds given Liverpool warning on Summerville

Of course, if Leeds do triumph in the play-offs, they will be well placed to retain Summerville’s services, where the player is happy and is not agitating for a move.

Indeed, while others around him all jumped ship last summer following relegation, the Dutchman opted to stay loyal and not rock the boat by asking for a move.

That is again likely to be the case this summer, regardless of Leeds’ fate, though Ben Jacobs has warned the Whites they will have little choice but to cash in on the star if their play-off journey ends in failure.

And the journalist, in conversation with Givemesport, believes Liverpool – soon to be managed by Arne Slot – could also make a move for him.

“Summerville all season has been focused on Leeds, very professional and very loyal to the club. Naturally, when a club like Liverpool or any other club of that nature make an offer, it can be very hard for players to turn it down,” Jacobs stated.

“They’re joining a club with Champions League football, much bigger wages, and no risk of dropping out of the division a season later.

“So you can understand why Leeds may face a battle to keep Summerville. But we should stress that Summerville has always been very loyal and committed to Leeds.

“He’s not been one of the players, for example in the January window, to start asking for anything or pushing for an exit.”

In his time at Leeds, Summerville has 24 goals in 84 appearances since making his debut in a Premier League clash at Newcastle in September 2021.