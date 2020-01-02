Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have entered a ‘tug of war’ over the January acquisition of Southampton striker Che Adams, it has been reported.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Championship promotion hopefuls are ready to lock horns over the striker in a bid to bolster their attacks ahead of the run-in.

Adams is hot on the radar of the two clubs with a loan deal to the end of the season likely to be on the cards.

The 23-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League this season following his £15m move from Birmingham City in the summer, leading to a lot of interest from Championship clubs.

The forward is a proven scorer in the second tier, netting 22 times in the Championship for Birmingham last season.

The report says Southampton would prefer to keep Adams at this moment in time, despite the striker spending most of his time on the Saints’ bench.

However, the temptation of playing regular football once more could prove irresistible for a striker playing second fiddle to the red-hot Danny Ings – and it’s reported they could let him leave on a temporary basis if Adams pushes for a move.

However, Saints would likely have to replace Adams if he does go out on loan, but know a move could boost his confidence and his form in the long run.

Adams, however, has found himself earning more game time over the festive period starting two of Southampton’s last three in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have managed to pull themselves away from the relegation dog fight and are currently sitting in 11th spot.

The signing would be perfect for Leeds as they will be looking to replace Eddie Nketiah, who it has been confirmed by Marcelo Bielsa would be recalled by Arsenal.

Forest would be looking to bring Adams in to play alongside Lewis Grabban, as the side have struggled in front of goal this season.

Leeds are currently sat top of the table, with Forest making up the chasing pack in fourth – and both know that a deal for Adams could really cement their respective promotion pushes.