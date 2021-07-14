Leeds favourite reveals how ‘difficult’ Bielsa completely altered his outlook

Departed Leeds Utd favourite Gaetano Berardi has opened up on precisely what makes Marcelo Bielsa so special after admitting he too had to be won round initially.

The defender, 32, recently left Leeds as a free agent bringing to an end his seven-year stint in white. The Swiss was a mainstay in their teams in the Championship, but suffered a devastating ACL injury that ruled him out for nine months in their penultimate match in the second tier.

Nevertheless, Leeds signed Berardi to a one-year extension which allowed him to make his Premier League debut in May shortly before the season concluded.

Bielsa delivered a heartfelt tribute to his former charge upon his exit, and Berardi has opened up to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb about the impact Bielsa has made on both himself and Leeds.

When initially asked about what his future plans are, Berardi admitted working under Bielsa has opened his eyes to a future in management once his playing career concludes.

“To play a few [more] years,” Berardi replied when asked about his next step (via Leeds Live).

“Then I’ll see, I’d like to stay in football, there are many paths. Maybe as a coach, as a manager. Until a few years ago [before playing under Bielsa] I didn’t think about it at all.”

July 13 Transfer Chatter - Barcelona and Atletico swap deal, Arsenal star wants out and Chelsea want Haaland this summer Barcelona and Atletico Madrid plan an audacious swap deal, Arsenal's longest serving player wants to leave and Chelsea want to sign Erling Haaland this summer, all this and more in today's transfer chatter!

Ever humble, Berardi did not rule out a stint in Serie B after spending the majority of his career in Italy in the second tier before joining Leeds.

“Sure, I played [in] it [before]. I don’t feel I have to snub it,” he added.

Bielsa is “difficult” to work for – Berardi

Admitting he was initially sceptical about the hype surrounding Bielsa, Berardi said: “When one does not win, one always wonders what is special about him.

“Even for me, when I arrived, I was of this idea.

“Fortunately I evaluated him with my own eyes, he has everything to be a great coach, the character he has created over the years. He has shown it in the three years at Leeds, it is very difficult to work for him.”

“For my part he really improved all the players, from the first to the last. Especially this year with the guys who were the same ones who arrived from the Championship.”

READ MORE: Transfer ‘confirmed’ with €35m Liverpool, Leeds target ‘officially’ on the move