Leeds get back on track with win over Bristol City to keep hold of 2nd place

Leeds United earned their first win of February by beating Bristol City 1-0 at Elland Road thanks to a goal against his former club from Luke Ayling.

The Whites have slowed down in their promotion charge recently, and had gone three games without a win heading into the weekend.

However, they put that right with a 1-0 win over Bristol City, thanks to Luke Ayling’s goal in the first half.

Coupled with Nottingham Forest’s draw with West Brom earlier in the day, it means Leeds hold on to second place – with a three-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds made an electric start and skipper Liam Cooper nodded wide from a corner after just two minutes.

Helder Costa then saw a near-post effort well stopped by Dan Bentley.

Bristol City were struggling to live with Leeds at times, but their patterns of good build-up play were without any end product – a familiar theme for Leeds this season.

The opener arrived in the 15th minute and it came after a mad scramble in the box.

Leeds were repelled on a number of occasions by excellent Bristol City defending but their resistance was finally broken when the ball fell kindly to Ayling.

Despite being surrounded by a mass of City defenders, Ayling smashed the ball past Bentley.

Leeds thought they had doubled their lead just a couple of minutes after, when Patrick Bamford tapped in after a shot had bounced kindly for him after striking the crossbar.

Unfortunately, the flag was raised immediately as Bamford was offside.

Undeterred, Bamford then flashed a shot at goal after a superb control and spin.

City started brightly after the restart and were appealing for a penalty after Ayling blocked a shot in the area.

Referee Tim Robinson was uninterested despite the vocal appeals from City boss Lee Johnson and his coaching staff.

Jack Harrison was catching the eye in particular and he whipped in a dangerous centre that only just evaded the onrushing Costa.

Chances were coming thick and fast for the hosts going into the final quarter of the game and when Costa laid it on a plate for Bamford he looked destined to make it 2-0.

Somehow though, he saw his shot from a few yards kept out by the agile Bentley.

A minute later Bentley made an even more scarcely-believable save.

Costa latched onto a long pass and rounded Bentley only for the City keeper to somehow stick out a hand and divert it behind for a corner.

Leeds were bossing the match and chances continued to come and go for the Whites.

The impressive Harrison, who was a menace down the left flank all afternoon, thought he was the one to finally seal the second goal but his speculative effort came back off the crossbar.

Substitute Jean-Kevin Augustin, with almost the last kick of the game, placed a shot just wide but the hosts’ profligacy was unpunished as they held on.