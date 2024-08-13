Jonathan Rowe of Norwich and Sunderland's Jack Clarke have both been linked with Leeds

Leeds United have received a major lift in their quest to sign Jonathan Rowe after it emerged that Marseille were on the verge of officiallly ending their interest in the Norwich star – while Daniel Farke has also been urged to bring a former Whites star back to Elland Road.

The Whites have so far made four signings this summer as they gear up for what they hope will be a successful bid to return to the Premier League after last season’s double-pronged near miss. While Jayden Bogle strengthens the right-side of their defence, Leeds have also signed midfielder Joe Rothwell on a season’s loan from Bournemouth and third-string goalkeeper Alex Cairns. Joe Rodon has also returned to Elland Road, signing on a permanent £10m transfer from Tottenham after a successful season on loan.

However, it is their wish to bolster in the attacking third which has most supporters on tenterhooks, with the Whites having sold off last season’s EFL Player of the year, Crysencio Summerville, to West Ham in a deal ultimately worth £35m.

Leeds have immediately filled the void left by the Dutch winger’s departure by switching Willy Gnonto on to his prefered left wing – and the Italy international responded immediately with a well-taken goal in Saturday’s crazy 3-3 opener at home to Portsmouth at Elland Road.

And while Dan James is first choice to fill the right-wing void, the Whites find themselves with a lack of back-up options to play off the flanks, with Brenden Aaronson and Georginio Rutter both favouring more central roles.

As a result, Leeds have been linked with a move for Norwich player Rowe, whom withdrew himself from Saturday’s opener at Oxford in the wake of strong interest in his services, initially from Marseille.

Leeds transfers: Huge boost in Jonathan Rowe chase

Indeed, the French giants have seen an opening offer worth in the region of €12m (£10.3m) rejected by the Canaries for the 21-year-old, whose current deal at Carrow Road is due to expire next summer, though Norwich do hold a further one-year option on that.

The East Anglian side, for their part, have accepted that it is likely their star man will leave this summer, though are adamant that bidding for the England Under-21 international’s services should begin at the £15m mark.

Now, having made an initial enquiry for his services, TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that the Whites are now ready to launch an official offer for Rowe’s services, which will likely better Marseille’s offer and get nearer to Norwich’s valuation.

And now a significant update from France has given Leeds a further lift in their quest to bring Rowe to Elland Road after it emerged that Marseille were now ready to withdraw from the race for his services.

Per L’Equipe, Marseille are now ready to withdraw from the race for Rowe, having already committed £50m on transfers this summer. Their most high-profile capture so far is that of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United – but now others are set to follow.

To that end, and after seeing an offer for Rowe rejected, Marseille have instead turned their focus towards Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko, who looks poised to sign on loan with a €15m obligation to buy next summer.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are also closing on a deal for Lens striker Elye Wahi for a fee of around €30m.

As a result, Marseille are said to view the signing of Rowe as ‘too expensive’ and a deal to bring him to the Stade Veledrome is seen as ‘complex’ at this stage.

Leeds urged to re-sign former academy star

And the fresh developments will apparently leave Leeds as the sole suitors in their quest for his signing, which, if it comes off, will feel like Leeds have played the situation perfectly.

The Whites had also been linked with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, though the Crystal Palace winger is understood to be on the cusp of finalising a loan move to Sheffield United instead.

Leeds had wanted the winger but only on a permanent basis.

Another player tentatively linked with Leeds this summer is former winger Jack Clarke, who has been in brilliant form since ditching Tottenham – the side the Whites sold him to in 2019 – for Sunderland.

The winger, now 23, has scored 28 goals and created 22 more from 113 appearances since joining the Black Cats – a goal involvement every 2.26 appearances.

Valued at around the £15m to £20m, Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison believes he would prove an astute signing for the Whites if they moved to bring him back to Elland Road.

“Why not, Leeds United are a huge football club. In saying that, Jack Clarke is already at a huge club in Sunderland, so he’ll have to weigh it up if he thinks he can get promoted with Sunderland because you never know,” Morrison stated.

“I think Leeds are one of the favourites to go up, so it would make sense for him to want that move. What Clarke has done for Sunderland since arriving has been amazing, the way he slows people down and goes past them makes him a very good winger.”

Clarke made 28 appearances for Leeds before being sold to Spurs in a deal worth £9.5m.