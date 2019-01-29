Leeds great claims £12m-rated star is not joining Tottenham

Jack Clarke’s agent Ian Harte has insisted that the £12million-rated winger will be staying at Leeds this month.

The 18-year-old has emerged as a key player under Marcelo Bielsa for the table-topping Elland Road club, scoring twice in his 11 league appearances this season.

But after a tweet from a Spurs fan account suggested that Tottenham would push through the deal this month, Leeds great Harte responded in typical style.

He wrote: ‘Jack will be staying at Leeds and wants to get the club back to where it belongs!!!’

A report in the Daily Mail claimed that Arsenal recently joined Spurs in keeping a close eye on the youngster.

Crystal Palace also expressed a serious interest in Clarke earlier this month, although Leeds turned down their bid and have been insistent they will not be selling one of their prized assets – who they rate in the £12m bracket.

Leeds also sealed the arrival of 17-year-old Mateusz Bogusz from Ruch Chorzow on Tuesday afternoon.

