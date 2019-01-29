Leeds great claims £12m-rated star is not joining Tottenham

Jack Clarke’s agent Ian Harte has insisted that the £12million-rated winger will be staying at Leeds this month.

The 18-year-old has emerged as a key player under Marcelo Bielsa for the table-topping Elland Road club, scoring twice in his 11 league appearances this season.

But after a tweet from a Spurs fan account suggested that Tottenham would push through the deal this month, Leeds great Harte responded in typical style.

He wrote: ‘Jack will be staying at Leeds and wants to get the club back to where it belongs!!!’

Ricky just to keep you updated. Jack will be staying at Leeds and wants to get the club back to where it belongs!!! #MOT https://t.co/nNSXS6YLO9 — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) January 29, 2019

A report in the Daily Mail claimed that Arsenal recently joined Spurs in keeping a close eye on the youngster.

Crystal Palace also expressed a serious interest in Clarke earlier this month, although Leeds turned down their bid and have been insistent they will not be selling one of their prized assets – who they rate in the £12m bracket.

Leeds also sealed the arrival of 17-year-old Mateusz Bogusz from Ruch Chorzow on Tuesday afternoon.

Leeds are being linked with a late January swoop for Tyrone Mings after Eddie Howe cleared the way for the defender to leave Bournemouth. Read the full story here…