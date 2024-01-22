Leeds gunning for Everton star as ‘low-cost’ transfer opportunity arises; Sheffield United, AC Milan also keen

Leeds United, Sheffield United and AC Milan are reportedly considering a ‘low cost’ move for Everton defender Ben Godfrey before the transfer window closes.

The 26-year-old has had spells of good form at Goodison Park but has barely featured under Sean Dyche this season, leading to speculation about his future.

Godfrey, who can play as a centre-back, right-back or left-back, has played just 91 minutes of Premier League football this term.

He is behind Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane in the pecking order.

Godfrey enjoyed his best run of form under Carlo Ancelotti. He made 36 appearances in the 2020/21 season and his performances earned him a call-up to the England team.

However, he suffered with COVID-19 in 2021, which Godfrey admitted ‘took its toll on him physically.’

When he was finally getting back to full fitness at the start of the 2022/23 season, the defender suffered a horrific leg break. Since then, he has struggled to break back into the Everton starting XI.

A move away from Everton could, therefore, be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

Daniel Farke eyes reunion with Everton star

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Leeds, Sheffield United and AC Milan are all ‘interested’ in signing Godfrey on a permanent deal this month.

The report claims that intermediaries have been ‘offering’ Godfrey as a ‘low-cost transfer,’ but an exact fee isn’t given.

Given Everton’s ongoing financial crisis, selling the defender could make sense as they need funds to bring in a replacement for exit-linked winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Leeds are in the market for a new righ-back after losing Luke Ayling and Djed Spence this month. Daniel Farke also wants a new left-back to provide cover for Junior Firpo.

As mentioned, Godfrey can play all across the back line, so he could prove to be a smart addition for the Whites.

Daniel Farke knows the Everton star well from their time together at Norwich and is reportedly keen on a reunion at Elland Road as he looks to secure promotion at the first time of asking.

As for Sheffield United, manager Chris Wilder is keen to bring in new players who can help improve his team’s shocking defensive record.

The Blades have conceded 51 goals in 21 games this season and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table.

If Godfrey can get back to his best, he could potentially help Sheffield United avoid relegation but it seems unlikely that Everton would be willing to sell to a direct rival.

AC Milan ‘pose a threat’ to both of the English sides, however, as they are also ‘in big need’ of a new defender.

The report notes that Italian clubs tend to prefer loan deals with an option to buy, so Leeds and Sheffield United ‘have an advantage’ in the race for Godfrey.

