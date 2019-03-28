Leeds handed huge triple injury boost as Roofe return is revealed

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed both Pontus Jansson and Adam Forshaw will be fit to return for Saturday’s crucial Championship clash at home to Millwall – and has also named Kemar Roofe’s return to action.

The Whites will be hoping to get their promotion bid back on track when they welcome old foes Millwall to Elland Road – and their hopes of recovering from their Sheffield United setback have been handed a timely lift.

Bielsa has confirmed that both Jansson – who suffered a knee injury in the 1-0 defeat to the Blades two weeks ago – and Forshaw – who has missed the last eight games with a knee issue of his own – will both be in the squad for the encounter.

“Both players are ready for Millwall,” Bielsa confirmed, before adding: “[Kemar] Roofe is not going to be fit, but he will be ready for the next game after that [at Birmingham on April 6].

Top scorer Roofe has missed the last six weeks after sustaining knee ligament damage against Swansea, but his return to the squad for the trip to St Andrews on Saturday week could prove telling.

Leeds are likely to name close to an unchanged side for the match against the Lions, with Jansson expected to resume his partnership in defence with Liam Cooper. Forshaw can expect to begin the match on the bench.

The only change will come in goal with Bailey Peacock-Farrell recalled at the expense of suspended keeper Kiko Casilla.

Bielsa added: “We have full confidence in the participation of the ‘keeper. Of course after the evolution we are going towards this evolution after the game.”

