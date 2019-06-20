Former winners Ray Parlour and John Barnes were the star attractions for the Carabao Cup first-round draw at a Morrison’s supermarket in north London.

The pair posed for pictures with shoppers alongside the trophy and Barnes, who won the competition with Liverpool in 1995, also interacted with customers over the store’s public address system.

The draw unfolded without a hitch, with the stand-out ties seeing Salford paired with Leeds in the northern section while in the south, AFC Wimbledon were drawn against bitter rivals MK Dons.

Carabao Cup Northern Section, first round draw:

Tranmere v Hull

Grimsby v Doncaster

Wigan v Stoke

Port Vale v Burton

Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood

Bradford v Preston

Blackpool v Macclesfield

Blackburn v Oldham

Mansfield v Morecambe

Accrington v Sunderland

Scunthorpe v Derby

Rochdale v Bolton

Huddersfield v Lincoln

Middlesbrough v Crewe

Shrewsbury v Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday v Bury

Salford v Leeds

Barnsley v Carlisle

Carabao Cup Southern Section, first round draw:

Colchester v Swindon

AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons

Oxford v Peterborough

QPR v Bristol City

Plymouth v Leyton Orient

Wycombe v Reading

Charlton v Forest Green

Gillingham v Newport

Stevenage v Southend

Luton v Ipswich

Walsall v Crawley

Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham

Brentford v Cambridge

Coventry v Exeter

Swansea v Northampton

West Brom v Millwall

Portsmouth v Birmingham