Leeds handed tasty Carabao Cup trip to Salford; Wimbledon get MK Dons
Former winners Ray Parlour and John Barnes were the star attractions for the Carabao Cup first-round draw at a Morrison’s supermarket in north London.
The pair posed for pictures with shoppers alongside the trophy and Barnes, who won the competition with Liverpool in 1995, also interacted with customers over the store’s public address system.
The draw unfolded without a hitch, with the stand-out ties seeing Salford paired with Leeds in the northern section while in the south, AFC Wimbledon were drawn against bitter rivals MK Dons.
Carabao Cup Northern Section, first round draw:
Tranmere v Hull
Grimsby v Doncaster
Wigan v Stoke
Port Vale v Burton
Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood
Bradford v Preston
Blackpool v Macclesfield
Blackburn v Oldham
Mansfield v Morecambe
Accrington v Sunderland
Scunthorpe v Derby
Rochdale v Bolton
Huddersfield v Lincoln
Middlesbrough v Crewe
Shrewsbury v Rotherham
Sheffield Wednesday v Bury
Salford v Leeds
Barnsley v Carlisle
Carabao Cup Southern Section, first round draw:
Colchester v Swindon
AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons
Oxford v Peterborough
QPR v Bristol City
Plymouth v Leyton Orient
Wycombe v Reading
Charlton v Forest Green
Gillingham v Newport
Stevenage v Southend
Luton v Ipswich
Walsall v Crawley
Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham
Brentford v Cambridge
Coventry v Exeter
Swansea v Northampton
West Brom v Millwall
Portsmouth v Birmingham