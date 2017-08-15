Leeds HAVE made McCormack enquiry as Wood exit fears grow

Leeds have contacted Ross McCormack’s representatives over a loan return to the club amid heightening fears Chris Wood could leave the club this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Whites rejected two bids for Wood last week, with Burnley seeing a £12million offer rejected, before an unnamed club – believed to be West Brom – saw a £16million approach rejected.

And while the promotion hopefuls are publicly not encouraging offers for their prized asset, who last season scored 30 goals in 48 appearances, they know a bid of £20million will be hard to turn down.

With doubts surrounding the future of Wood, Leeds have already made moves to bring in a replacement and were linked with a move for McCormack over the weekend.

While talk of a move to re-sign McCormack – who left to join Fulham in an £11million deal in July 2014 – has been played down, sources close to the player have now confirmed the Whites have been in contact over a potential deal to bring the Scotland forward back to Elland Road.

A potential move for McCormack would divide Leeds’ supporters given the way he left the club three summers ago, but new chairman Andrea Radrizanni is hopeful it could prove popular and

the club, we understand, hope to bring in McCormack regardless of where Wood’s future lies.

Wood has two years left on his current deal and while the club would gladly tie him down to a new deal, the player could look to leave if the right opportunity came his way.

The player has so far kept a dignified silence amid interest in him, but speaking in earlier in the summer, Wood told BBC Radio Leeds: “I said when I signed that this is a huge club, and I wanted to take them up.

“I was hopeful that I could have done that this year, but the foundations are in place. I’m hopeful that’s what we’ll do.”

New Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen admits he cannot guarantee the striker will still be at the club come September 1.

“There’s only one thing that I know 100 per cent and that is that we will all pass away. But in football nothing is guaranteed,” he said.

“In the case of Chris Wood, he will stay and I want him to stay. But you never know.”