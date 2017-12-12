Leeds head Championship scramble to land Man Utd loan star

Leeds are reportedly heading a list of Championship sides trying to land Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay on loan in January.

McTominay has impressed when handed a chance by United this season and Jose Mourinho is said to believe that the 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him at Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho is keen for McTominay to gain more first-team experience and that has alerted Leeds, Bolton and Preston, amongst others, ahead of the winter transfer window opening next month.

A United source is quoted as telling The Sun: “Around five clubs have already asked about Scott and whether he will be available when the window opens.

“Jose has promised to keep him in the loop. He wants him to get action, but there are issues in that area which might stop it.”

Those issues are thought to surround Michael Carrick’s fitness concerns and the fact that Marouane Fellaini could move on, if United receive a decent bid for the Belgian who is out of contract in the summer.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen was spotted among United supporters during Sunday’s derby defeat against rivals City.

However, Christiansen, whose side have already loaned McTominay’s United team-mate Cameron Borthwick-Jackson this season, explained afterwards: “My son wanted to see Man City play, I used to play at Barça with Pep and we very much enjoyed the result! However, I’m Leeds!”