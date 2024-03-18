Leeds United are reportedly preparing for their summer transfer activity by targeting deals for two Premier League stars – with a surprise move for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff starting to gather serious momentum and amid claims he could leave for a bargain price and they hold a hidden advantage in the quest to sign him.

The Whites on Sunday moved to the top of the Championship courtesy of a 2-0 win over Millwall at Elland Road. Their ascension to top dogs in the second tier is a truly remarkable feat given that, at the turn of the year, Leeds had slipped a monumental 17 points behind runaway leaders Leicester in the fight for promotion.

But with Daniel Farke inspiring an incredible 12 wins in 13 Championship games since the turn of the year, Leeds have clawed back that disadvatage to overhaul the Foxes, who are now off top spot for the first time since September 8 and, with Ipswich also in fine form, in serious danger of missing out on promotion altogether.

Nonetheless, Leicester do still have a game in hand on their rivals and Enzo Maresca will be stressing the need to keep calm to his players as they hunt an immediate return to the Premier League.

But with all the momentum now with Leeds, it’s reported that Farke and Co are now turning their attentions towards the summer transfer window – and Leeds have drawn up two shopping lists depending on which division the Whites find themselves in.

As a result, the Daily Mirror reports that Leeds are very much on the trail of Newcastle midfielder Longstaff as a possible first recruit of the summer – and the cost for a potential deal may well come as quite the surprise.

Sean Longstaff tipped to move to Leeds United

The 26-year-old is one of the most popular players at St James’ Park, having come up through the youth ranks and having been born in neighbouring North Shields.

Now in his seventh senior season with the club he supported as a boy, Longstaff has made a total of 172 appearances, scoring 14 goals.

However, his deal is due to expire next summer and, unless an agreement is soon reached, it is likely the player will be moved on in the summer window.

Per the Mirror, that has alerted Leeds over a potential deal, with Farke dreaming of adding Longstaff to his squad over the summer as a result.

And they claim Newcastle will only seek a price of around £15m for the midfielder if they are forced to sell this summer – a price that is well within Leeds’ price range.

The player is also well known to Leeds’ director of football Nick Hammond, who counts the Geordies among his former clubs and could secure Leeds an advantage in their quest to sign the player.

While Leeds are not counting any chickens yet in the promotion race, Farke knows his squad will need a certain level of Premier League expertise adding to it – which is where Longstaff could fit in.

Leeds confident of signing Tottenham outcast

Meanwhile, Leeds are also intent on finalising the summer signing of loan star Joe Rodon, who is enjoying a tremendous season at Elland Road.

The Wales international has been told he has no future at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou and will put up for sale this summer. With a year left on his deal, Tottenham are aiming to achieve been £12m to £15m for the 26-year-old.

Rodon, who joined the Whites on a season’s loan last summer, has evolved into one of Leeds’ most important players, proving something of an immovable object in central defence and having formed an outstanding alliance alongside his compatriot Ethan Ampadu.

Since the turn of the year, Leeds have conceded just three goals (and none from open play) and having also kept 10 clean sheets in 13 games. That form, as much as anything else, is a big reason why Farke’s side have catapulted themselves firmly into the promotion race.

Now moves are being made to turn Rodon’s move into a permanent deal.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this month that Rodon is ready to signal his intent to make the move to West Yorkshire permanent regardless of what division Leeds find themselves in.

And as a result, talks over that permanent transfer are believed to have already taken place with Tottenham and in a bid to move ahead of the pack and in light of the fact that Rodon is likely to find himself a player in demand come the summer.

However, if all goes to plan, Leeds can expect to make Rodon their first signing of the summer and know they have a player there who they can very much count on regardless of what division they find themselves in.

