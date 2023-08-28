Leeds home in on stunning Tottenham raid, as Postecoglou sanctions electric star’s exit

Leeds United have “concrete interest” in a Tottenham star who failed the Ange Postecoglou test, and a loan to the Championship has been deemed the likeliest outcome.

The Whites got their quest for promotion back on track on Saturday when securing their first league win of the season against Ipswich Town.

Leeds were on the right side of a seven-goal thriller, though their well-documented defensive issues reared their ugly head once again.

Daniel Farke’s worries were also heightened when full-back Sam Byram suffered an adductor strain.

Leeds have been heavily linked with signing a new left-back for much of August. However, an addition at right-back is also reportedly in their sights.

Leeds have already signed one Tottenham defender this summer in the form of centre-back Joe Rodon. The Wales international arrived on a season-long loan.

Now, multiple sources suggest they’re prepared to double up and add right-back Djed Spence to their ranks too.

Firstly, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport regarding Leeds’ interest: “With Spence, I think that there is concrete interest in a loan, but Tottenham would prefer a permanent sale.

“Not that many suitors are at the table for Spence at the moment so, as the window ticks on, Championship clubs might be able to persuade Spence to drop down simply because his options are limited at Tottenham.

“I’m also told that Swansea and Bristol City are two other clubs that have at least considered a loan move, but let’s see what the position is of Spurs because they would ultimately like to sell if they possibly could.

“It will, therefore, just depend on if anyone meets that valuation.”

Spence can reignite career at Elland Road

Spence cost Tottenham £20m when plucked from Nottingham Forest last summer. The 22-year-old endured a sobering first campaign in north London when largely overlooked by Antonio Conte.

However, his fortunes have fared little better under new boss Ange Posetcoglou. Indeed, Football London recently reported the Australian ‘has failed to impress Postecoglou.’

As such, Spurs will listen to any and all offers given they already have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal in his right-back position.

Spence rose to prominence during an electric loan spell with Nottingham Forest during the 2021/22 season. Spence racked up three goals and five assists during the campaign when helping fire Steve Cooper’s side into the top flight.

Spence was duly rewarded for his superb displays when named in the PFA Championship Team of the Season.

Now, the chance to reignite his career back in the league where he thrived is fast emerging.

Shedding further light on the Spence to Leeds speculation, Sky Sports reporter, Lyall Thomas, claimed a Championship loan is “most likely”.

Championship loan likely

Thomas told the Last Word on Spurs YouTube channel: “Spence is far more likely to leave on loan. From what I understand, they like Spence and want to see how he develops.

“I know there’s a French club (believed to be Strasbourg) for him in the last week so this puts the Leeds move in jeopardy a bit. I think the Leeds move is still there.

“There have been host of clubs abroad and host of clubs in the Championship. Southampton have had a long-term interest in Djed and they maybe move on Kyle Walker-Peters.

“Where I see Djed is in the Championship, most likely.”

