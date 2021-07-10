Leeds hopes of signing prolific winger handed timely shot in arm

Leeds United remain in discussions over a deal to sign Noa Lang this summer and still retain a belief they can get a deal done, according to a trusted transfer journalist.

United have so far added Junior Firpo to their first-team ranks, the full-back signing from Barcelona. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have also added youngsters Amari Miller and Sean McGurk, with the pair hooking up with their U23 squad.

And the next target for director of football Victor Orta will be a top-class midfielder to add to their pool. To that end, Orta has been working on a deal with a mystery man to convince him to sign for Leeds.

However, Leeds too are seemingly looking at adding another wide option to their ranks. Adama Traore has been linked with a fanciful move – but at £40m that’s not a price that will tempt the Yorkshire side.

Lang, however, is one player the Whites are actively pursuing. Their interest in the Brugge winger is well documented and was last month confirmed by trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Lang spent last season on loan with the Belgian outfit from Ajax. 14 goals and eight assists were racked up in just 24 league outings. As such, the initial ‘€6million obligation-to-buy agreement’ Brugge hold is now considered a veritable bargain.

As such, they are reported to now value the player at nearer the €24m mark – 400% more than their initial investment.

Despite the high price, Romano has delivered another update and insists Leeds remain keen to sign Lang.

“They told me yesterday that Leeds United are still working for Noa Lang from Club Brugge. They want Noa Lang as a winger and they are working on it. There is still no official bid but Leeds are interested in Noa Lang,” Romano tweeted.

Leeds linked with Nahitan Nandez Leeds United are said to be closing in on the signing of Uruguayan international Nahitan Nandez from Italian side Cagliari.

However, with no bid as yet forthcoming, Leeds seem prepared to play the long game with regards a transfer for the Dutchman,

Leeds also have other options in the fire, with Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha also being linked.

Cunha comes with a higher price tag, though his club do appear willing to cash in if the price is right.

Junior Firpo explains Leeds move

Junior Firpo, meanwhile, has been explaining the risk he took in signing for Leeds and the factors that convinced him to move from Barcelona.

Speaking to LiveNow, he said: “All the people know we had a lot of clubs interested in me. But when I talk with Victor [Orta] he explained to me the project they wanted.

“In this moment I felt something with this club. I saw many videos on YouTube, full stadium. These fans, I believe, will be really, really good for me and all the club.

“I take this decision to be here. Maybe it can possibly be a bit of a risk, but I will take the risk. I want to be here and we will do a nice season.

“At the moment when Victor explained to me the project I really feel something and you can ask my wife. There is so many teams, but I said, since day one. Victor speak with me and I feel this club will be really, really special for us.”

