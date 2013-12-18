Leeds hoping to take it to the Max

It’s pantomime season, and everybody knows that all worthy pantomimes have a good character, a bad one, a damsel in distress and a happy ending, along with the odd twist and turn. I’m sure you can see where I’m going with this already.

Thankfully, the one at Elland Road seems to finally be drawing to a close. The damsel in distress was rescued from the tyrant by it’s Middle-Eastern heroes and new horizons lay before us, leaving us staring at the happy ending we thought would never come.

It’s not often I get to write one of these while the club is surrounded by optimism, I’ve always found that even the more positive things I’ve been able to talk about have usually had some form of hidden twist that usually results in a painful return to square one, but it’s different this time.

I don’t want to be too over dramatic, but having gotten through one of the most, if not the most, difficult periods in our clubs history it’d be an incredible injustice to not take a step back to appreciate just how far we’ve come as a club. It’s easy to forget everything we were made to go through, given that at one point our entire existence as a club was under threat because of one man’s stubbornness and greed, so when the future finally becomes bright for Leeds remember that you were there when it’s days were darkest.

Depending on who you believe, that bright future looks to be here at last. Seb Carole confirmed on his Facebook page that his scheduled appearance on Radio Leeds, due for the 19th of December, has been postponed due to a big Leeds United related announcement being on the way. It’s a slightly odd way to find out, but you can’t stop yourself from believing that it might finally be our time for that little bit of luck.

The details of the planned takeover are minimal, there are questions that will need answering before anyone can feel truly at ease, but making an enquiry for Max Gradel has done nothing but whet the appetite. That level of ambition is something that the fans have barely dared to dream about for a long, long time – how fitting it would be that the new owners signal their intentions by bringing back the very player whose last minute sale by Ken Bates hurt the fans the most. For Leeds and Gradel the timing couldn’t be better, the club are on the up and looking for the kind of spark Gradel so often brings, while Max is out of favour at St Etienne, with the French side reportedly open to offers.

We’ve seen many a player sign for Leeds and crumble under the expectation, after all, this is no ordinary club, but to find a player so in tune with the crowd that they thrive under the very same pressure that defeats so many is rare. These uncommon players have the ability to turn the atmosphere electric at the flip of a coin, but they often find that they can only truly make it happen at one club. To Max Gradel, we are that club.

A takeover that promises significant funds for the January window, the re-purchase of Elland Road and the return of Gradel would’ve been top of almost every Leeds fans Christmas list, and while we’ve been made to believe that good things don’t happen to Leeds, allow yourself the confidence to believe that this truly is where we leave the bad times behind. The nightmare is over, it’s done.

I’ll never forget the last eight years, the club was under attack and the fans came to its rescue by doing everything they could to keep it alive, we could’ve walked away, abandoned ship and thrown in the towel, but instead we turned up every week and sung our hearts out. The fans saved the club.

We’re the reason the club is still around today, and any future success will be built on stronger foundations than ever before simply because of the pure belief inside every single one of us that someday, somehow, things would get better. We knew that if we just kept marching on that one day we’d have ‘our’ Leeds back.

That time, it would seem, is now.

You can follow Steve on Twitter at @giddy_goose – and don’t forget to follow @FanZone too for links to all the latest blogs.