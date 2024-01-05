Leeds United hovering over new Premier League right-back signing as Farke dodges Djed Spence exit theory

Leeds United are reportedly looking into a possible swoop on Burnley to sign Wales international defender Connor Roberts as the Whites look to actively fill the gap left in the squad by Djed Spence’s surprise return to Tottenham.

Daniel Farke’s side signed Spence on a season-long loan over the summer with big expectations arriving with a player, who had previously helped Nottingham Forest to promotion from the Championship. That form earned Spence, who had been on loan at the City Ground, a big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur, who paid Middlesbrough some £19m for his services.

However, Spence was never fancied at Spurs amid claims he was a signing made by chairman Daniel Levy and not a player fancied by then-coach Antonio Conte. As a result, Spence was soon packed off to join Rennes on loan.

It was a similar story again this summer when Spence was allowed to join Leeds, with the player moving to Elland Road alongside his Spurs colleague Joe Rodon, who also made the temporary switch to West Yorkshire.

But while Rodon has excelled for the Whites, Spence has struggled to get going, soon picking up an injury atfter his arrival.

When he did eventually return, Leeds had moved teenage midfielder Archie Gray into his favoured right-back role, leaving Spence having to make-do with appearances off the bench or as cover in an unfamiliar, and largely unwelcome, left-back role.

Nonetheless, it still came as a surprise when, after just nine appearances for Leeds totally just 290 minutes, it was announced on Thursday evening that Spence was returning to Tottenham with the Whites cutting short his loan spell.

READ MORE: Leeds take strong stance over Newcastle links to ‘best player’

Farke explains why Leeds cut short Spence loan

As expected, the topic of Spence was very quickly raised in Friday’s Leeds United press conference to preview Sunday’s tricky-looking FA Cup trip to face Peterborough.

However, despite being asked to shed some light around the decision, Leeds boss Daniel Farke played down some conspiracy theories among fans over the termination of his loan.

“Nothing major has happened there. We have analysed the first half of the season. Obviously, when you make decisions in January, it is not short term,” Farke said.

“We wanted to take the impressions of the festive period into account. We came to the conclusion that we would end the loan of Djed. We are grateful for his time there. We wish him all the best.”

News that Spence has been sent back to Spurs comes as a surprise with Leeds currently struggling with injuries at the back.

Skipper Pascal Struijk will again be absent at the weekend after missing the last two games with an adductor injury. He has been a rock at the back for Leeds this season.

The Whites will also be without left-back Sam Byram at London Road, meaning Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo are likely starters.

“Sam Byram will definitely miss this game, a little tear in his hamstring. I hope he is available for Cardiff. The same for Pascal Struijk – his injury is worse than expected. A little doubt for Cardiff,” Farke said.

Leeds turn attention to Connor Roberts

With Spence’s return creating space in Leeds’ squad, the Whites are now in the market to strengthen their defence.

As a result, reports on Friday claim they are ready to turn their attention to Burnley full-back Roberts.

The Wales international has been at Turf Moor since a summer 2021 move from Swansea, and has made 86 appearances for the Clarets, scoring six goals.

But amid claims Leeds are in receipt of an offer from Middlesbrough for Luke Ayling, Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop claims Leeds are pondering an approach for the 28-year-old Roberts.

The right-back has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, with 12 of those coming in the Premier League. Eight of those have been starts, but Leeds could test their resolve to keep him despite his deal still having 18 months left to run.

Roberts is certainly no stranger to the second tier, having spent the majority of his career in the Championship. Therefore, it remains to be seen if he would be willing to drop down a division, or if Vincent Kompany would allow him to leave, were an approach to be made.

A teammate at Wales for current Leeds stars Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James, Roberts would undoubtedly settle quickly into his new surroundings.

And with a record of 15 goals and 20 assists from 173 Championship appearances, he could certainly add an attacking threat to the Leeds defence were he to sign.

DON’T MISS: Leeds ‘on standby’ to sign 121-goal Premier League striker as huge plea is made over £30m Summerville sale