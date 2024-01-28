Leeds in ‘advanced talks’ to sign perfect Ayling replacement; Luton could make late hijack attempt

Sint-Truiden right-back Daiki Hashioka is on the verge of completing a ‘last-ditch’ move to Leeds United, according to reports from Belgium.

Daniel Farke has made signing a new full-back one of his priorities and the manager has identified the seven-time capped Japan international as a key target.

Leeds have lost the services of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence this month and are yet to bring anyone in as a replacement for the duo.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, the Whites are keen on signing out-of-favour Everton defender Ben Godfrey on loan – who can play all across the back four.

However, the Toffees would prefer a permanent sale and Godfrey also has interest from abroad.

As a result, Leeds seem to have switched their attention to Hashioka as an alternative, who would reportedly be keen on a switch to England.

They face a race against time to get everything agreed before the transfer window slams shut but Leeds are growing in confidence that they can get the deal done.

Leeds talks for Haskioki now ‘advanced’

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, negotiations between Leeds and Sint-Truiden are ‘well advanced.’

The deal for Hashioka is now ‘expected to be completed quickly,’ with the ‘door open in principle’ for the 24-year-old to replace Archie Gray in the Whites’ starting XI.

Gray’s best position is as a centre-midfielder but he has been forced to fill in at right-back over the past few months.

As mentioned, Farke has been on the lookout for a new right-back for some time following the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling.

Leeds are now ‘closing in’ on agreeing a permanent deal for Hashioka. A fee is not mentioned in the report, but the contract being discussed would be valid until 2028.

Luton Town are also interested in the defender, however, so they could make a late attempt at hijacking Leeds’ deal.

Hashioka has scored two goals and made two assists from 18 league appearances for Sint-Truiden this season.

He can play as a right midfielder as well as a right-back, so he could provide cover in both positions for Leeds.

