Leeds in bid to sign Pontus Jansson’s former teammate

BOLOGNA, ITALY - OCTOBER 29: Filip Helander of Bologna FC in action during the Serie A match betweenBologna FC and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on October 29, 2016 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Pontus Jansson’s friend and former centre-back partner at Malmo, 24-year-old Filip Helander.

According to Goal.com, the Swedish centre-half, who stands at 6’4″, has fallen down the pecking order at Bologna, and the club may be willing to sell for around €6m (£5.35m).

Helander and Jansson played together at centre half for Swedish club Malmo for three years, before Jansson was sold to Torino. The pair won back-to-back league titles in their homeland, and also played in the Champions League.

The Bologna man only joined from Hellas Verona in a loan deal with an obligation to buy for €2m (£1.78m) last season, but Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen believes he can land the Swede as a replacement for Kyle Bartley, who rejoined parent club Swansea this summer.

The player himself would be very keen to reunite with old friend and international teammate Jansson at Leeds, but their initial offer of €4m (£3.57m) has been knocked back as the Italian outfit hold out for their asking price.

Helander made 72 appearances across four seasons with Malmo, but was restricted to just 11 appearances in Italy this season, scoring one goal.

Were the Swede to sign, he and Jansson would make for an imposing centre-back pairing as Leeds bid to make the playoffs and return to the Premier League.

So far, the Yorkshire club have made seven signings, including ex-Newcastle man Vurnon Anita, and Everton’s Matthew Pennington on a season-long loan.