Leeds in dire need of width option

The start of the season somewhat disguised the deeper problems that Leeds United were harbouring.

Summer activity hadn’t been to the level the fans or the manager were expecting, but the results were favourable and the points were on the board. However as the season has progressed, we have not, and the more teams we face the more apparent the need for change has become.

It’s been no secret that Leeds boss Brian McDermott hasn’t been able to make the amendments to the squad that he would have initially liked, and at times during the summer transfer window had to operate on a ‘one-in, one-out’ basis to lower the wage bill. As a result of these strict regulations, and being unable to shift some of the ‘deadwood’ that we have at the club, McDermott was left with a squad that was empty in certain positions but dense in others and this is something that needs to be altered over the emergency loan window.

Even when we were picking up points regularly to begin with it was obvious that we lacked pace and width, a fact that was said time and time again by fans, journalists and experts but it’s a problem that hasn’t yet been solved, and it’s the main difference between us and the more successful teams in the league.

We’re looking inferior against teams who have pace and play with width and we desperately need a winger as soon as possible. It’s very rare to have a football club that doesn’t have a single winger in its first team and it’s similarly rare for McDermott to be without a wide man, as his Reading side had brilliant wide options which played a huge part in their success.

McDermott has tried to manipulate the formation in order to eliminate the need for a winger, however his efforts have not countered our narrowness, and I think it’s essential for us to sign a wide player in the emergency loan window. Not only will this illusive signing aid us, but it will also give us options going forward and hopefully mean better delivery and distribution into the box, which is something else we’ve been missing.

After unsuccessful enquiries were made about Luciano Becchio and Arsenal’s Serge Gnabry the quest for a striker has taken a quieter turn, and although I am thrilled to see Ross McCormack playing higher up the pitch in a more attacking role, I still believe we crave an old-fashioned goal poacher.

We’re not clinical enough and only beating 10-man Bournemouth by a goal isn’t good enough, we have a lot of attacking options in the first team but none of them look likely to score and managed to squander chance after chance in games that we could have profited from points wise.

McDermott is looking to bring in a front man but understandably won’t sign anyone for the sake of it; our owners need to give him the funds to allow the arrival of the best man for the job rather than the scraps that are left at the bottom of the barrel.

The team also badly needed a commanding centre back, however summer funds didn’t allow it – instead a promising youngster joined the ranks, and Scott Wootton is looking a capable player, but our defensive woes are still there.

We look very disorganised and panicky when facing a pacey attack, find corners and crosses a difficult chore to deal with and look vulnerable out wide, and these defensive blunders need to be stamped out quickly because teams who have difficulty scoring but concede regularly can quite easily slip down the table.

Hopefully when Sam Byram is back fully fit we’ll look a bit more solid at the back, wingers will find it very difficult to beat him due to his impressive speed and he could help take the sting out of the opposition’s breaks.

Although I’m not feeling entirely positive with regards to Leeds, I will say that I’m extremely happy with Alex Mowatt’s breakthrough into the first team, he’s slipped into the team with ease and looks very comfortable at this level. He even played well against Premier League Newcastle and I’m excited to watch him develop further.

There are changes that need to be made if Leeds are going to improve and hopefully McDermott is given the support to make them over the next few weeks, we could look a very different team if the right additions are made. Chairman Salah Nooruddin tweeted last week that they were looking to bring in a striker and a winger; it will be interesting to see how this develops.

