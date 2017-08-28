Leeds in driving seat as Lasogga arrives for talks with trio

Top Leeds striker target Pierre-Michel Lasogga has traveled to England for talks with the promotion hopefuls, his club Hamburg have revealed.

However, Leeds aren’t the only club keen on a deal for the 25-year-old, with Midlands rivals Wolves and Aston Villa also believed to be keen on the former Germany U21 international.

Leeds, however, appear to be in the driving seat with unconfirmed reports suggesting the Whites have agreed a fee for the player.

Hamburg are keen to sell off Lasogga and have given him permission to discuss a move to the Championship after leaving him out of their squad this weekend.

Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt told local newspaper Hamburger Morgenposten, via Sport Witness, that Leeds are favourites to sign the striker, with Lasogga travelling to England with his mother, who also acts as his agent, for talks with Thomas Christiansen’s side.

“Pierre has taken two days to get an overview,” said Todt when revealing the forward will now consider his next move and that the club have given him permission to hold talks.”

Lasogga has travelled to England with members of his family to discuss a transfer. Hamburg want to move him on before deadline. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) August 28, 2017

However, talks with both Wolves and Villa could also reportedly be scheduled in, with Hamburg looking to drive up the price for the player.

Lasogga has been linked with Leeds throughout August, and rejected a move earlier this month due to the presence of Chris Wood.

However, with the New Zealander having since joined Burnley, Lasogga is now believed to be seriously considering the offer, despite the presence of Kemar Roofe and the Whites’ recent signing of Jay-Roy Grot.