Leeds interest in £6.5m Samu Saiz replacement played down

Leeds United are not interested in a January move for Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, according to reports.

It had been reported by BBC Humberside Sport that the 22-year-old was a multi-million pound target for the Whites as they looked to replace Spanish playmaker Samu Saiz, following his departure to Getafe.

After breaking into the Tigers’ first team in the Premier League two seasons ago, Bowen has gone on to become a key part of Nigel Adkins’s side.

The Englishman is currently City’s top scorer this season in the Championship with eight goals, a feat he achieved in the previous campaign, finishing with 14 league goals as Hull avoided relegation to League One.

As the club’s most saleable asset, reports have circled for months about long-term interest from richer clubs higher up the pyramid in Bowen, with the Tigers set to demand an eight-figure fee to part with his services. A fee of £6.5million for the attacker had been mooted.

However, according to Leeds Live, Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has no interest in bringing Bowen to Elland Road when the transfer window opens in a few days.

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship after a run of seven straight league wins put them three points clear of Norwich City in second.

Bielsa is looking to steer his side to Premier League promotion for the first time since their relegation from the top-flight in 2004.

Despite questions over the depth of his United team, Bielsa has consistently dismissed the need to buy in January, with this news on Bowen seemingly confirming that stance.