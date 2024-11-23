Leeds United have joined the race to sign top Swedish talent Daniel Svensson, despite him already being on the radar of Premier League giants like Liverpool, according to Scandinavian reports.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Liverpool have been tracking Svensson, who plays for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark. However, they are just one of several admirers of the 22-year-old, whose entry into English football might not even be at Premier League level.

Leeds have now positioned themselves in the battle to bring Svensson to England, according to Fotbolldirekt. While pushing for promotion from the Championship, Leeds have identified Svensson as an ideal target.

Able to play as a left-back or in central midfield, Svensson’s versatility could make him a useful asset to whoever wins the race for his signature. Nordsjaelland have him under contract until 2027.

The report does not clarify whether or not Leeds would be looking to make a bid – and at what price – for Svensson in January, but the interest seems to be there.

And it has filtered through to Svensson himself, who was asked about the Leeds rumours in the wake of Nordsjaelland’s latest match on Friday night.

“I have not heard anything about it and it is not my focus now,” he told Tipsbladet. “My full focus now is what I do here at Nordsjaelland. So no, I don’t know anything about that.”

Premier League status crucial to Leeds chances

Svensson is attracting interest from some major clubs. The report from Fotbolldirekt refers to Juventus as another interested party and backs up Liverpool’s involvement in the race to sign him.

Along with Liverpool, sources have told TEAMtalk that Svensson is being eyed by Manchester United, Arsenal, and some clubs in France, Germany and Spain.

We can now confirm that Leeds would need to gain promotion to the Premier League to stand a chance of competing for Svensson’s signature.

Indeed, while some have suggested it would be better for the Sweden international to take an intermediate step before joining a club like Liverpool, it has been advised that that might be with someone like Brighton or Brentford.

Leeds may well join them in the Premier League next season if they can go at least one better than last season, when they lost in the play-off final, but until then, any plans to sign Svensson might be over-ambitious.

Leeds also in mix for English left-back

Leeds’ current options at left-back are Junior Firpo and summer signing Isaac Schmidt. However, it is a position they are considering adding more strength to.

For example, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed Leeds are one of many clubs in the mix for Archie Brown, the English full-back who currently plays for Gent in Belgium.

Brown is wanted by West Ham, Tottenham, Chelsea and Brentford in the Premier League, but Leeds are in contention to rival them for the Derby County academy product.

And in midfield, the other position Svensson can play in, sources have named Leeds among the contenders for Lewis O’Brien after his impressive spell in MLS with LAFC.

O’Brien is on loan from Nottingham Forest, who will have plenty of options to sell him afterwards thanks to interest from Leeds, Southampton, Stoke City and others.

Who is Daniel Svensson?

One of Sweden’s latest senior debutants, Svensson represented his country for the first time in October 2024, which was a reward for his form elsewhere in Scandinavia with his Danish club, Nordsjaelland.

A product of the Brommapojkarna academy – the same system current Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall came through after him – Svensson earned his move to Nordsjaelland in 2020 after just nine senior appearances. Since then, he has played more than 150 times for his current club, including in European football.

While at Brommapojkarna, Svensson usually played as a left-back. His role has been more varied with Nordsjaelland, though; left-back remains his most common position, but only just ahead of central midfield. He has sometimes played on the right-hand side of defence and even at centre-back a couple of times.

Most prominently, though, Svensson is a defensive-midfielder or left-back. For his international debut, which was as an 89th minute substitute, he came on for a midfielder.

Whereas last season he played in midfield most often, which enabled him to contribute 12 assists, this time around he has reverted to his left-back role principally.

And he has continued his encouraging form, not missing a minute of Nordsjaelland’s first 15 league games and standing out as their most-used player. Soon, he might outgrow them.