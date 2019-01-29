Leeds are being linked with a late January swoop for Tyrone Mings after Eddie Howe cleared the way for the defender to leave Bournemouth.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is considering an approach for the 6ft 5in Cherries defender before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

Mings has been told he is free to leave the Cherries on loan this month following their £12million capture of Chris Mepham from Brentford – and the former Ipswich man has attracted plenty of interest.

According to the paper, Mings has been approached by West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa this month, but with no move having materialised, Leeds are poised to step in.

Leeds are three points clear at the top of the Championship table, but their efforts have been undermined by a series of injuries this season; left-back Barry Douglas the latest to spend time on the sidelines having missed the last three games.

And Mings’ ability to play at left-back or in the centre of defence is thought to have piqued Leeds’ interest; cover for Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson in the heart of their backline would also be welcomed with the duo also missing time due to injuries or suspensions of late.

Speaking about a temporary move for Mings, Bournemouth manager Howe said: “That’s a possibility. Tyrone has been dreadfully unlucky since he signed for the football club. He’s such a talented lad, he’s desperate to play so we’ll wait and see.”

Leeds’ main transfer priority remains Swansea winger Dan James, with dialogue between the two clubs continuing despite claims a fee of £6million, rising to £10m, had been agreed.

Swansea boss Graham Potter admitted on Monday that the Leeds target may have to be sold this month due to financial issues at the club.

Bielsa has always said he is happy to work with the defenders he has at his disposal, but the chance to sign Mings on a temporary deal would prove a shrewd move for Leeds at this stage with the club hoping to finish the job and secure promotion back to the Premier League.