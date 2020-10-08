Leeds star Meslier reveals why he doesn’t feel like a Prem player, yet

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier has revealed why he does not feel like a Premier League player just yet, amid talk of a senior France call-up.

The Whites stopper is currently challenging Alban Lafont for the job as France Under-21s number one. However, there have been rumours of a senior call-up to reward the player for his fine form with Leeds since he replaced Kiko Casilla as Marcelo Bielsa’s first choice.

Indeed, France U-21 manager Sylvain Ripoll has been talking up Meslier while the player has been on international duty.

He is quoted by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) as saying: “We are delighted to see Illan at this level, he finished last season well and started the new one very well.

“We will see how things develop. I can only be happy to see starting goalies, which has not always been the case with the U21s.”

Meslier himself has also opened up on how he is adapting to life in England’s top flight.

Leeds have conceded eight goals in their opening four games, but seven of those came in the first two fixtures.

Bielsa’s men have since recorded a clean sheet in a win at Sheffield United. They also held the free-scoring Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

And Meslier admits that playing in the Premier League has not quite sunk in yet.

He said: “I’m super-happy to be playing at this level but I don’t consider myself a real Premier League player yet, because it takes adaptation.

“It takes at least a full season to get used to it.”

Meslier’s next action for the Whites will come against Wolves after the international break.

