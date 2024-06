The Congolese frontman, who has played 16 times for his country, is also thought to be on the radar of Hull and Nottingham Forest.

Kabananga scored 14 goals in 21 games for the Kasakhstan Premier League outfit, form which has seen him attract interest from England.

The 28-year-old, who began his career in Belgium, is rated around the £1.5million mark but no formal bids have yet been made for the striker.