Jean-Philippe Mateta has no interest in a move to Leeds but the prospect of heading to Aston Villa is rousing the striker, TEAMtalk can reveal.

In the ever-bustling transfer market, prolific Crystal Palace striker Mateta finds himself at the centre of swirling speculation.

Sources close to the club have revealed a surge of interest in the 28-year-old French forward, whose 16 goals in the 2024/25 Premier League season have solidified his status as one of the league’s most dangerous attackers.

As the January window preparation is already underway, Mateta’s future hangs in the balance, with suitors lining up but Palace determined to fend off advances.

Leeds, newly promoted and ambitious under their Championship-winning manager, have long admired Mateta’s physicality and clinical finishing.

The Elland Road outfit sees him as the perfect spearhead to bolster their survival bid in the top flight. However, insiders emphasise that Mateta’s ambitions stretch far beyond the Yorkshire club. The striker, who joined Palace from Mainz in 2021 for a modest fee, harbours dreams of elevating his career to the elite level.

He craves a move to a top European side competing in continental tournaments – think Champions League or Europa League glamour – where he can showcase his talents on the biggest stages. Leeds, despite their enthusiasm, simply don’t fit that profile right now and amid reports at the weekend that they are ready to lodge a club-record January offer worth in the region of £40m.

Enter Aston Villa, the dark horses in this saga. Unai Emery’s resurgent side, fresh off a strong campaign that secured European qualification, are “very keen” on Mateta.

Villa have already initiated discreet talks with Palace intermediaries to gauge the feasibility of a mid-season swoop. The allure for Mateta is clear: Villa’s upward trajectory, star-studded squad and a top class manager with higher likelihood of European League football next season make it an enticing proposition.

At 28, Mateta recognises the ticking clock; this could be his last shot at a transformative transfer that catapults him into the upper echelons of world football.

Palace don’t want to lose Mateta

Yet, Palace aren’t rolling over easily. The Eagles, who have sat comfortably mid-table under Oliver Glasner, view Mateta as integral to their project.

With his contract running until 2027, the club is adamant about retaining the striker and extending his current deal, potentially cashing in for a record fee thereafter.

Chairman Steve Parish has publicly praised Mateta’s commitment, and whispers suggest Palace would demand upwards of £60million to even consider parting ways prematurely, if they managed to secure him on a new deal.

As the winter window looms, Mateta’s dilemma underscores the Premier League’s ruthless dynamics. Will Villa’s persistence sway him, or will Palace’s resolve prevail? For the striker dreaming of European nights, the clock is ticking louder than ever.

