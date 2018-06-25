Leeds learn Vydra price as Derby target forward’s replacement

Derby have reportedly told Leeds they are looking for £11million for Matej Vydra if they want to sign the forward this summer.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new frontman and Derby star Vydra, former Hull forward Abel Hernandez and Peterborough’s Jack Marriott have all been touted as targets.

While Leeds were thought to be ready to pay the £40,000 a week wage demands of Hernandez, new Whites boss Bielsa – who will be presented to the media on Monday – is instead thought to have targeted Derby star Vydra instead.

United had been linked with a £7million offer for the Czech star – last season’s top scorer in the Championship with 21 goals – but Derby are reportedly demanding £11million before they part company with their key man.

The Rams are looking to get Vydra – the club’s highest earner on a reported £30,000 a week – off their wage bill. And it’s claimed Frank Lampard’s side have already identified the man they want to fill his boots in Bristol City forward Bobby Reid.

Reid is rated highly by the Robins having scored 19 Championship goals himself last season and would not come cheap. However, his wage demands would be far lower than those commanded by Vydra, which is why Derby are keen on landing him as a replacement.