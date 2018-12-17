Leeds and Leicester have been told exactly what they must pay if they want to trigger the release clause for Alaves winger Ibai Gomez in January.

Championship leaders Leeds are reported to have identified Gomez – a former Athletic Bilbao star who played under coach Marcelo Bielsa – as a replacement for Samuel Saiz, who is on Monday evening finalised a return to LaLiga with Getafe.

Saiz has asked to leave Bielsa’s high-flying Championship side after failing to find his best form this season or settle in England, and it’s thought a deal to take him back to his homeland will be agreed in the coming days and rubberstamped as soon as the January window opens.

And the Whites have wasted little time in identifying a potential replacement, with Basque star Gomez the man Bielsa wants to fill Saiz’s boots at Elland Road.

AS claims Leeds, having watched the 29-year-old earlier this season, are now ready to make a firm approach.

The paper claims the Whites will have to move quickly, with Leicester City also in the running to sign the star, while he has also been linked with a return to former club Athletic Bilbao.

And, according to Mundo Deportivo, the English sides have now found out that Gomez’s contract contains a €10m (£8.99m) exit fee if they want to trigger a potential transfer next month.

At 29 years of age, the move would represent something of a calculated risk from Leeds, who will be aware they will need extra bodies in if they are to stay on course for a return to the Premier League after a 15-year absence.

